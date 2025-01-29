Devotees Flock to Triveni Sangam for Holy Dip Amid Mahakumbh Festivities

At the revered Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, a staggering assembly of devotees participated in sacred baths early in the day as part of the ongoing Mahakumbh festivities. According to the Uttar Pradesh government, a massive 17.5 million people had taken the holy dip by 6 am, contributing to a total of 199.4 million since the beginning of the event.

While the atmosphere was largely orderly, an isolated stampede-like incident occurred, prompting swift medical response. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are closely monitoring the situation, ensuring the safety of attendees. Devotees expressed gratitude for the opportunity to partake in the ceremonies, with some highlighting the celebratory mood nurtured by discussions about leaders such as PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Adityanath communicated via social media, urging devotees to adhere to administrative instructions and maintain decorum during their visit. In contrast, members of the Akharas, initially holding off on their Amrit Snan, later rejoined the sacred bathing activities as crowd sizes adjusted. The extensive participation underscores the timeless spiritual significance of the Mahakumbh.

