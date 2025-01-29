Call for Action: Petition Urges Ban on Animal Sacrifice at Madurai Dargah
A resident of Madurai has filed a Public Interest Litigation seeking to prohibit animal sacrifices at Sikandar Badusha Dargah, Thiruparankundram, citing religious sensitivities and historic sanctity. The High Court is set to deliberate the case alongside a related issue in early February.
A Public Interest Litigation has been filed seeking a ban on the practice of animal sacrifices at the Sikandar Badusha Dargah in Thiruparankundram, Madurai. The petition, submitted by Kannan, a Madurai resident, claims that such sacrifices are incongruent with the historic and religious significance of the area.
The litigation highlights that Thiruparankundram Temple, an ancient landmark dating back to the Pandya dynasty, should be preserved from such practices. Kannan argues for restricting activities such as cooking and serving meat near the temple, emphasizing the presence of sacred sites like the Umayandar Cave Temple and 11 holy ponds.
The petitioner alleges that a recent community feast at Sikandar Badusha Dargah involved the sacrificial slaughter of goats and chickens, offending devotees of the nearby Subramanya Swamy Temple. He also challenges the terminology 'Sikandar Hill,' expressing concerns over potential religious discord. The High Court bench of Justice M S Ramesh and Justice A D Maria Clete will review the petition on February 4.
