Left Menu

Leaders React to Stampede Chaos at Maha Kumbh Mela

Stampede chaos at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has triggered deep concern among Indian political leaders. They attribute the tragedy, which caused fatalities and injuries, to mismanagement and self-promotion by authorities. This incident occurred as millions congregated for a holy occasion at the river confluence, demanding immediate attention and resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:24 IST
Leaders React to Stampede Chaos at Maha Kumbh Mela
BSP Chief Mayawati. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj turned tragic as a stampede-like situation caused concern among top political leaders, including BSP's Mayawati who called the event "extremely sad and worrisome." The incident, which took place during the gathering for the Second Shahi Snan on Mauni Amavasya, saw several casualties and injuries.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attributed the chaos to gross mismanagement. While Yadav condemned the deaths of devotees, Kharge criticized authorities for prioritizing self-promotional activities over critical management duties, resulting in the heart-wrenching tragedy.

In the aftermath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to assure Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of full support from the Centre. The ongoing Maha Kumbh is expected to attract millions more, raising urgent concerns over safety and management for upcoming significant dates such as Basant Panchami, Maghi Purnima, and Maha Shivaratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025