Leaders React to Stampede Chaos at Maha Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj turned tragic as a stampede-like situation caused concern among top political leaders, including BSP's Mayawati who called the event "extremely sad and worrisome." The incident, which took place during the gathering for the Second Shahi Snan on Mauni Amavasya, saw several casualties and injuries.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attributed the chaos to gross mismanagement. While Yadav condemned the deaths of devotees, Kharge criticized authorities for prioritizing self-promotional activities over critical management duties, resulting in the heart-wrenching tragedy.

In the aftermath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to assure Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of full support from the Centre. The ongoing Maha Kumbh is expected to attract millions more, raising urgent concerns over safety and management for upcoming significant dates such as Basant Panchami, Maghi Purnima, and Maha Shivaratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)