Rahul Gandhi Blames Uttar Pradesh Government for Maha Kumbh Tragedy

In a scathing critique, Rahul Gandhi has held the Uttar Pradesh government accountable for the recent stampede at Maha Kumbh, describing the event as a result of poor management and VIP-centric policies over pilgrim safety.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences and called for immediate improvements to avoid future tragedies, as more snan events loomed on the festival calendar.

Authorities reported injuries due to a barrier collapse, while the Central Government assured its support for state efforts to manage the massive crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)