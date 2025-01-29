Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Blames Uttar Pradesh Government for Maha Kumbh Tragedy

Rahul Gandhi criticizes Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the Mahakumbh event following a stampede, urging better focus on public safety over VIP priorities. He extends condolences to the victims' families and appeals to improve management for future safety. Prime Minister Modi offers support to state's chief minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:31 IST
Rahul Gandhi Blames Uttar Pradesh Government for Maha Kumbh Tragedy
Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a scathing critique, Rahul Gandhi has held the Uttar Pradesh government accountable for the recent stampede at Maha Kumbh, describing the event as a result of poor management and VIP-centric policies over pilgrim safety.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences and called for immediate improvements to avoid future tragedies, as more snan events loomed on the festival calendar.

Authorities reported injuries due to a barrier collapse, while the Central Government assured its support for state efforts to manage the massive crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

