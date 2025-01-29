Left Menu

Kharge Criticizes Mismanagement Amidst Tragic Maha Kumbh Stampede

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has condemned the mismanagement, VIP disruptions, and lack of preparedness for the horrific stampede at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh, urging better arrangements to prevent future tragedies. Meanwhile, a huge crowd continues to gather, prompting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to advise on safer bathing practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:21 IST
Heavy Security at Mahakumbh, Prayagraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has squarely blamed the tragic stampede during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on inadequate preparations, VIP movement, and an emphasis on self-promotion over effective management. In a heartfelt message shared on X, he expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and injuries sustained by several individuals.

Kharge criticized the arrangements as half-baked despite the allocation of substantial funds, labeling them as unacceptable. He urged authorities to restrict VIP movements at the Maha Kumbh and called for improved coordination ahead of significant upcoming events.

With pressing crowds during Mauni Amavasya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cautioned devotees against overcrowding at Sangam Ghat, urging them to use nearby ghats instead. In the wake of recent injuries on Akhara Marg, CM Adityanath assured that the injured are receiving medical care and reiterated the government's commitment to safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

