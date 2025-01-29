Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Thwart Russian Drone Assault

The Ukrainian military reports that Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 57 drones overnight. Ukrainian forces successfully neutralized 29 drones, while 14 others did not hit their intended targets. The fate of the remaining drones remains unspecified by the Ukrainian air force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant defensive effort, the Ukrainian military reported intercepting an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 57 drones deployed by Russia in an overnight attack.

The Ukrainian forces confirmed they successfully shot down 29 of the Russian drones. Moreover, they stated that an additional 14 drones failed to reach their targets.

However, the whereabouts or status of the remaining drones remain unspecified, as the Ukrainian air force has not released further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

