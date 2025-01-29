Ukrainian Forces Thwart Russian Drone Assault

In a significant defensive effort, the Ukrainian military reported intercepting an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 57 drones deployed by Russia in an overnight attack.

The Ukrainian forces confirmed they successfully shot down 29 of the Russian drones. Moreover, they stated that an additional 14 drones failed to reach their targets.

However, the whereabouts or status of the remaining drones remain unspecified, as the Ukrainian air force has not released further details.

