Tata Steel Leads India into Hydrogen Future with Innovative Pipeline Development
Tata Steel has set a precedent as the first Indian steel manufacturer to develop pipes suitable for hydrogen transportation. The achievement, which supports India's National Hydrogen Mission, was enabled by Tata Steel's innovative in-house technology and expertise in producing special grade steel critical for energy infrastructure.
In a notable advancement for India's hydrogen mission, Tata Steel has claimed its position as the first Indian steel company to develop pipes tailored for hydrogen transportation. This milestone underscores Tata Steel's contribution to sustainable energy infrastructure.
The pipes, meticulously processed at the company's Khopoli plant with steel from its Kalinganagar facility, meet essential criteria for hydrogen transport. This in-house technological feat spans from designing to producing hot-rolled steel, showcasing Tata Steel's commitment to critical energy solutions.
Conducted in Italy, successful hydrogen qualification tests on the new API X65 grade pipes pave the way for transporting 100% pure gaseous hydrogen under high pressure. This breakthrough supports India's National Hydrogen Mission aimed at generating 5-10 million metric tonnes of Green Hydrogen annually by 2030.
