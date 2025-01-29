Left Menu

Tata Steel Leads India into Hydrogen Future with Innovative Pipeline Development

Tata Steel has set a precedent as the first Indian steel manufacturer to develop pipes suitable for hydrogen transportation. The achievement, which supports India's National Hydrogen Mission, was enabled by Tata Steel's innovative in-house technology and expertise in producing special grade steel critical for energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:11 IST
Tata Steel Leads India into Hydrogen Future with Innovative Pipeline Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable advancement for India's hydrogen mission, Tata Steel has claimed its position as the first Indian steel company to develop pipes tailored for hydrogen transportation. This milestone underscores Tata Steel's contribution to sustainable energy infrastructure.

The pipes, meticulously processed at the company's Khopoli plant with steel from its Kalinganagar facility, meet essential criteria for hydrogen transport. This in-house technological feat spans from designing to producing hot-rolled steel, showcasing Tata Steel's commitment to critical energy solutions.

Conducted in Italy, successful hydrogen qualification tests on the new API X65 grade pipes pave the way for transporting 100% pure gaseous hydrogen under high pressure. This breakthrough supports India's National Hydrogen Mission aimed at generating 5-10 million metric tonnes of Green Hydrogen annually by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025