Left Menu

Odisha's Global Investment Drive: Major MoUs Signed at Make in Odisha Conclave

Odisha's 'Make in Odisha Conclave 2025' witnessed the signing of MoUs worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore on its inaugural day. Industry leaders, including Tata Steel and Adani Group, announced hefty investments across railways, telecom, IT, and more, signaling a promising future for Odisha's industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:12 IST
Odisha's Global Investment Drive: Major MoUs Signed at Make in Odisha Conclave
Odisha's Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Make in Odisha Conclave 2025', a flagship global investment summit, kicked off with a monumental start as Odisha secured Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore on the first day alone. The event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to attract significant global investments to propel the state's development.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted strategic investments lined up from various sectors, including a Rs 73,000 crore boost for railways, Rs 5033 crore in telecom, and a Rs 20,000 crore infusion into IT-related fields. This diverse investment landscape is set to enhance Odisha's industrial footprint substantially.

Tata Steel, a major player in the steel industry, announced its plans to expand capacity across its three existing plants in Odisha. Meanwhile, the Adani Group pledged a massive investment of Rs 2.3 lakh crore across multiple sectors, reinforcing Odisha's emerging status as a key industrial hub in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025