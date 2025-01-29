Odisha's Global Investment Drive: Major MoUs Signed at Make in Odisha Conclave
Odisha's 'Make in Odisha Conclave 2025' witnessed the signing of MoUs worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore on its inaugural day. Industry leaders, including Tata Steel and Adani Group, announced hefty investments across railways, telecom, IT, and more, signaling a promising future for Odisha's industrial growth.
The 'Make in Odisha Conclave 2025', a flagship global investment summit, kicked off with a monumental start as Odisha secured Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore on the first day alone. The event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to attract significant global investments to propel the state's development.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted strategic investments lined up from various sectors, including a Rs 73,000 crore boost for railways, Rs 5033 crore in telecom, and a Rs 20,000 crore infusion into IT-related fields. This diverse investment landscape is set to enhance Odisha's industrial footprint substantially.
Tata Steel, a major player in the steel industry, announced its plans to expand capacity across its three existing plants in Odisha. Meanwhile, the Adani Group pledged a massive investment of Rs 2.3 lakh crore across multiple sectors, reinforcing Odisha's emerging status as a key industrial hub in India.
