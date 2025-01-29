Left Menu

Burari Tragedy: Five Dead in Devastating Building Collapse

A four-story building collapse in Burari, Delhi, resulted in five deaths and left 16 injured. A family was rescued after 32 hours, surviving with minor injuries. The builder has been arrested, and the Delhi government has announced financial relief for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:38 IST
Burari Hospital CMO Dr Rohit Bharti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating building collapse in Kaushik Enclave, Burari, claimed five lives and injured 16 others. The incident occurred at around 6:30 PM, as confirmed by Rohit Bharti, the Chief Medical Officer of Burari Hospital, on Wednesday. Bharti informed that of the 21 patients received, five succumbed to their injuries.

The patients arrived in two groups; seven on Tuesday and 14 on Monday, the day of the incident. Anil Kumar, Mohammad Sarfaraz, and Mohammad Kadir were among those brought dead to the hospital. Tragically, two other victims, a six-year-old and a 16-year-old girl, were also dead upon arrival, requiring referrals for serious cases.

In a remarkable rescue operation, a family of four, including two children, emerged from the debris after being trapped for 32 hours. Fortunately, they suffered only minor injuries. The incident prompted quick action from authorities, with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi ensuring speedy rescue operations and promising assistance to the victims.

Further investigations led to the arrest of the builder, Yogendra Bhati, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS). Meanwhile, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha announced financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for the families of the minors who perished in the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

