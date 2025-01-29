DVC Secures Milestone PPA with Haryana for 800MW Power Supply
The Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Haryana Power Purchase Centre to supply 800MW from 2028-29. The agreement builds on their existing plan and includes power from Raghunathpur, Koderma, and Durgapur Thermal Stations.
The Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has signed a significant 25-year power purchase agreement with the Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC), a senior official announced on Wednesday. This arrangement will see DVC exporting 800MW to Haryana starting from the fiscal year 2028-29.
DVC's commitment to supply 800MW will be fulfilled by leveraging its three upcoming thermal units, including 300MW from the Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase-II, another 300MW from the Koderma Phase-II, and 200MW from the Durgapur Station. The power ministry has already approved this agreement, signifying a major step in expanding DVC's reach.
Additionally, DVC has secured deals to provide 1159MW to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited and engaged in discussions with other discoms to finalize further agreements. Currently, DVC is also set to deliver 490MW to SAIL between 2024-25 and 2027-28.
