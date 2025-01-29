Aditya Birla Housing Finance Fuels Growth with Rs 830 Crore Boost

Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited (ABHFL), a part of Aditya Birla Capital, has successfully secured Rs 830 crore in funding through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The company plans to utilize the funds to close critical gaps by offering housing loans to low and middle-income groups, with a particular emphasis on boosting homeownership among women. Additionally, the financing will support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), especially those led by women, to foster economic growth.

According to Pankaj Gadgil, MD & CEO of ABHFL, this collaboration with IFC is a significant step toward advancing financial inclusion and equitable growth. Wendy Werner of IFC highlighted the importance of a robust housing sector and improved financial access for MSMEs for sustainable development in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)