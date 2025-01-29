Left Menu

Aditya Birla Housing Finance Fuels Growth with Rs 830 Crore Boost

Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited has secured Rs 830 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures from the International Finance Corporation to provide housing loans and support MSMEs, focusing on women and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited (ABHFL), a part of Aditya Birla Capital, has successfully secured Rs 830 crore in funding through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The company plans to utilize the funds to close critical gaps by offering housing loans to low and middle-income groups, with a particular emphasis on boosting homeownership among women. Additionally, the financing will support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), especially those led by women, to foster economic growth.

According to Pankaj Gadgil, MD & CEO of ABHFL, this collaboration with IFC is a significant step toward advancing financial inclusion and equitable growth. Wendy Werner of IFC highlighted the importance of a robust housing sector and improved financial access for MSMEs for sustainable development in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025