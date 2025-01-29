Delhi's Air Quality Plummets, Triggers Emergency Response

The air quality in Delhi has deteriorated significantly, prompting emergency actions as the Air Quality Index (AQI) fell into the 'severe' category. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect.

According to the CAQM, the AQI surged to 365 from 276 within a day due to unfavorable weather conditions, including variable winds and smog. An alert issued by the Director (Technical) and member convenor of the sub-committee on GRAP indicated these conditions are expected to persist, warning that if the AQI surpasses 400, Stage-IV measures may follow.

On Wednesday, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) confirmed that Delhi's air quality had declined to 'very poor', with an AQI of 327. Previously, it was categorized as 'poor'. Authorities are urging citizens to comply with guidelines under GRAP Stage-III to help alleviate the situation, as implementing agencies remain on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)