Shiv Sena Calls for Financial Boost to Propel Maharashtra as Innovation Leader
Shiv Sena demands robust Union Budget allocation for Maharashtra, emphasizing infrastructure, job creation, and AI. Shrikant Shinde highlights Maharashtra's role in India's economic journey amidst past Modi government reforms and contrasts with earlier Congress-led regimes, urging support for women, youth, and farmers to ensure a stronger India.
- Country:
- India
With the Union Budget session approaching, Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party Leader Shrikant Shinde has called for substantial financial support from the central government to advance Maharashtra's infrastructure, employment, and growing sectors like Artificial Intelligence, positioning the state as India's innovation leader.
Maharashtra, which boasts the country's highest GDP per capita, continues to attract investment, exemplified by its dominant presence at the Davos Summit. Shinde emphasized that Maharashtra's pioneering initiatives, such as programs for women's empowerment, farmer insurance, and youth skill development, require robust backing in the upcoming budget to foster sustained transformation.
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has seen unprecedented economic growth and political stability, achieving significant milestones, including becoming the world's fifth-largest economy. Shinde contrasts the Modi government's decisive economic reforms with prior Congress-led stagnation, urging collaboration for India's prosperous future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Atal Setu: A Symbol of Modern Infrastructure Yet Below Traffic Expectations
Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Silence on Manipur Crisis; Marks Anniversary of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Anniversary Amplifies Criticism of PM Modi's Inaction in Manipur
India has built its disaster management capacities due to advances in meteorological sciences, world has also benefited from it: PM Modi.
Research and innovation in scientific institutions are part of temperament of new India: PM Modi.