Shiv Sena Calls for Financial Boost to Propel Maharashtra as Innovation Leader

Shiv Sena demands robust Union Budget allocation for Maharashtra, emphasizing infrastructure, job creation, and AI. Shrikant Shinde highlights Maharashtra's role in India's economic journey amidst past Modi government reforms and contrasts with earlier Congress-led regimes, urging support for women, youth, and farmers to ensure a stronger India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:22 IST
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With the Union Budget session approaching, Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party Leader Shrikant Shinde has called for substantial financial support from the central government to advance Maharashtra's infrastructure, employment, and growing sectors like Artificial Intelligence, positioning the state as India's innovation leader.

Maharashtra, which boasts the country's highest GDP per capita, continues to attract investment, exemplified by its dominant presence at the Davos Summit. Shinde emphasized that Maharashtra's pioneering initiatives, such as programs for women's empowerment, farmer insurance, and youth skill development, require robust backing in the upcoming budget to foster sustained transformation.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has seen unprecedented economic growth and political stability, achieving significant milestones, including becoming the world's fifth-largest economy. Shinde contrasts the Modi government's decisive economic reforms with prior Congress-led stagnation, urging collaboration for India's prosperous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

