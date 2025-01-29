Shiv Sena Calls for Financial Boost to Propel Maharashtra as Innovation Leader

With the Union Budget session approaching, Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party Leader Shrikant Shinde has called for substantial financial support from the central government to advance Maharashtra's infrastructure, employment, and growing sectors like Artificial Intelligence, positioning the state as India's innovation leader.

Maharashtra, which boasts the country's highest GDP per capita, continues to attract investment, exemplified by its dominant presence at the Davos Summit. Shinde emphasized that Maharashtra's pioneering initiatives, such as programs for women's empowerment, farmer insurance, and youth skill development, require robust backing in the upcoming budget to foster sustained transformation.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has seen unprecedented economic growth and political stability, achieving significant milestones, including becoming the world's fifth-largest economy. Shinde contrasts the Modi government's decisive economic reforms with prior Congress-led stagnation, urging collaboration for India's prosperous future.

