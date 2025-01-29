A Greener Future: Odisha's Journey to Economic Growth and Sustainability
Odisha is poised to boost its GDP by 23% through a green economy by 2030, generating Rs 2 lakh crore. A study highlights potential job creation, investments, and economic benefits across 28 green value chains. Green initiatives focus on sustainability, attracting global interest in economic and environmental growth.
Odisha is set to revolutionize its economy with a groundbreaking green initiative, aiming to contribute Rs 2 lakh crore to its GDP by 2030. A recent study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) details potential progress in the state's green sectors.
The report, unveiled at the 'Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave', suggests creating 10 lakh full-time jobs across energy transition, circular, and bio-economy sectors. These developments are expected to lure Rs 3.5 lakh crore in investments by the decade's end.
With initiatives like solar, wind, and e-waste recycling, the study outlines Odisha's roadmap to economic prosperity, underpinning its commitment to sustainability and setting new benchmarks for climate resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
