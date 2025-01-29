Left Menu

A Greener Future: Odisha's Journey to Economic Growth and Sustainability

Odisha is poised to boost its GDP by 23% through a green economy by 2030, generating Rs 2 lakh crore. A study highlights potential job creation, investments, and economic benefits across 28 green value chains. Green initiatives focus on sustainability, attracting global interest in economic and environmental growth.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:27 IST
A Greener Future: Odisha's Journey to Economic Growth and Sustainability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Odisha is set to revolutionize its economy with a groundbreaking green initiative, aiming to contribute Rs 2 lakh crore to its GDP by 2030. A recent study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) details potential progress in the state's green sectors.

The report, unveiled at the 'Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave', suggests creating 10 lakh full-time jobs across energy transition, circular, and bio-economy sectors. These developments are expected to lure Rs 3.5 lakh crore in investments by the decade's end.

With initiatives like solar, wind, and e-waste recycling, the study outlines Odisha's roadmap to economic prosperity, underpinning its commitment to sustainability and setting new benchmarks for climate resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

