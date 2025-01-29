Euro Zone Awaits Key Decisions Amid Market Jitters

Euro zone bond yields showed little movement on Wednesday as market players awaited key decisions from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Traders are also keeping an eye on U.S. tech earnings and declining crude prices. Germany's 10-year yield, the euro zone's benchmark, remained at 2.557%.

Kenneth Broux from Societe Generale points to tech company earnings and disinflationary oil prices as factors affecting longer-dated bonds. Brent crude saw a decline of 0.4%, a drop from $80 earlier this month. Traders keenly await Jerome Powell's post-decision comments on inflation and recent economic developments.

The ECB is predicted to cut rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, aiming to invigorate a slowing economy. In light of major tech earnings, bond markets could see shifts if U.S. tech underperforms. Political instability in France and Germany adds to the market uncertainty, alongside potential U.S. trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)