Capital Small Finance Bank's Remarkable Growth in Q4

In the December quarter, Capital Small Finance Bank reported a post-tax profit of Rs 34 crore, marking an 18% rise from the previous year. The bank saw a 19% increase in gross advances and a 12% rise in deposits. The Jalandhar-based bank maintained a focus on secured advances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:28 IST
  • India

Capital Small Finance Bank, known for being India's first small finance bank, reported a profit after tax of Rs 34 crore for the December quarter — an 18% increase year-on-year.

The bank's gross advances surged by 19% to Rs 6,816 crore, with more than 99% of the advances secured and zero exposure to microfinance institutions, according to the financial results.

During the October-December quarter, the Jalandhar-headquartered bank reported a 12% increase in deposits, reaching Rs 8,384 crore, with retail deposits accounting for 93.2% of the total. The bank also noted a reduction in its gross NPA and net NPA percentages compared to the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

