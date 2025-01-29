Capital Small Finance Bank's Remarkable Growth in Q4

Capital Small Finance Bank, known for being India's first small finance bank, reported a profit after tax of Rs 34 crore for the December quarter — an 18% increase year-on-year.

The bank's gross advances surged by 19% to Rs 6,816 crore, with more than 99% of the advances secured and zero exposure to microfinance institutions, according to the financial results.

During the October-December quarter, the Jalandhar-headquartered bank reported a 12% increase in deposits, reaching Rs 8,384 crore, with retail deposits accounting for 93.2% of the total. The bank also noted a reduction in its gross NPA and net NPA percentages compared to the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)