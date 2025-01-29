Market Stability Prevails Amid Fed Meeting and Big Tech Earnings
Global stock markets remained steady as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's first rate meeting of the year and tech giants' earnings. European shares hit record highs boosted by ASML's strong performance. Concerns over U.S.-China tariffs persist, but markets showed resilience amid volatile conditions.
Global stock markets steadied on Wednesday as focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's inaugural rate meeting of the year and the earnings releases from tech giants such as Microsoft, Meta, and Tesla. European markets surged, achieving record highs, driven by Dutch chipmaker ASML's positive results.
Investors managed to overlook Monday's market turbulence, triggered by a Chinese AI model's emergence, which had severely impacted Nvidia's value. Currency and bond markets remained in cautious territory as the Fed's decisions loomed.
Attention also centered on expected earnings from major tech firms. Meanwhile, trade tariff threats from President Trump, particularly towards Mexico and Canada, added another layer of uncertainty to the market dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
