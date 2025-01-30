Left Menu

Stampede at Mahakumbh: Authorities Under Fire Over Negligence

Former MP ST Hasan criticized authorities following a stampede at Mahakumbh that resulted in 30 deaths. He highlighted event mismanagement and called for accountability. Other political leaders extended condolences and emphasized the need for improved crowd control measures to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:03 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former MP, ST Hasan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events at Mahakumbh, a stampede resulted in the loss of 30 lives, sparking criticism from political leaders. Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan expressed deep concern over the authorities' handling of the event, highlighting negligence in the event management and calling for accountability.

Hasan emphasized the sanctity of the Kumbh, urging for religious respect and distancing from political blame, but lamented that better planning could have prevented the tragedy. He urged Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister to take immediate action against those responsible for the mismanagement.

While authorities grapple with the aftermath, a judicial inquiry has been ordered. Other political figures, including Assam's Chief Minister and AAP's Raghav Chaddha, echoed calls for a review of preparations to avoid recurrence of such incidents. Financial aid has been promised to the victims' families as the state mourns this heart-wrenching incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

