Robert Vadra Calls for Accountability Amidst Political Ambitions

Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi, stated on Monday that individuals involved in wrongdoings should be held accountable. Expressing concern, he mentioned the need for businessman Gautam Adani to be questioned as raised by the Opposition in Parliament.

Discussing his political ambitions, Vadra emphasized his willingness to enter politics and speak for the people. Though he hasn't entered Parliament yet, he mentioned that he would do so when the Congress Party requires his presence.

Prior to his birthday, Vadra engaged with the Blind Relief Association, spending meaningful time with visually impaired children, finding it a fulfilling experience and the best gift.

(With inputs from agencies.)