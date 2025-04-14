Left Menu

Robert Vadra Calls for Accountability Amidst Political Ambitions

Robert Vadra emphasized the need for accountability in wrongdoing cases and expressed his political ambitions. He highlighted Priyanka Gandhi's role in Parliament and reiterated his readiness to support Congress when needed. Vadra also visited the Blind Relief Association, celebrating with visually impaired children ahead of his birthday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi, stated on Monday that individuals involved in wrongdoings should be held accountable. Expressing concern, he mentioned the need for businessman Gautam Adani to be questioned as raised by the Opposition in Parliament.

Discussing his political ambitions, Vadra emphasized his willingness to enter politics and speak for the people. Though he hasn't entered Parliament yet, he mentioned that he would do so when the Congress Party requires his presence.

Prior to his birthday, Vadra engaged with the Blind Relief Association, spending meaningful time with visually impaired children, finding it a fulfilling experience and the best gift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

