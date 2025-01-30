Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Reacts to Maha Kumbh Tragedy, Pushes for Devotee Safety

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has instructed officials to enhance safety measures at the state border following a deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. He conveyed his condolences and stressed precautionary steps as the event continues through February.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has urged state authorities to bolster safety measures for pilgrims journeying to the event. He stressed the importance of stringent protocols at the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border to avert further disasters.

Expressing his condolences to the families of the victims, CM Yadav mentioned that three of the deceased hailed from Madhya Pradesh. 'Our thoughts are with those who lost their lives. May their souls rest in peace,' he told ANI. Yadav, on a four-day investment outreach in Bhopal, noted the stampede resulted in over 30 deaths and 60 injuries.

Meanwhile, the UP government has announced compensation for victims' families and initiated a judicial investigation. The Maha Kumbh, ongoing from January 13 to February 26, features key dates around Basant Panchami, Maghi Purnima, and Maha Shivaratri, attracting vast pilgrim turnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

