Nation Honors Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day with Tributes and Special Exhibitions

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and state minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay visited a Mahatma Gandhi statue on Thursday to pay their respects on his death anniversary.

Governor Bose noted how the Mahatma's sacrifice and ideals continue to inspire India. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid flowers at Raj Ghat to honor Gandhi, affirming his ideals as a beacon for India's development.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the dignitaries who paid homage at the Raj Ghat memorial. Martyrs' Day, marking Gandhi's death anniversary, also saw a special exhibition exploring his life's legacy open in New Delhi.

