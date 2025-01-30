Nation Honors Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day with Tributes and Special Exhibitions
On Martyrs' Day, India's leaders and citizens paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, commemorating his death anniversary.A special exhibition, 'Journey of the Mahatma,' was inaugurated, showcasing rare artifacts related to his life and leadership. The event highlights Gandhi's enduring influence on India's path to independence.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and state minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay visited a Mahatma Gandhi statue on Thursday to pay their respects on his death anniversary.
Governor Bose noted how the Mahatma's sacrifice and ideals continue to inspire India. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid flowers at Raj Ghat to honor Gandhi, affirming his ideals as a beacon for India's development.
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the dignitaries who paid homage at the Raj Ghat memorial. Martyrs' Day, marking Gandhi's death anniversary, also saw a special exhibition exploring his life's legacy open in New Delhi.
