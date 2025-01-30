Left Menu

Massive Arms and Explosive Contraband Seized in Northeast India

In a comprehensive operation, Assam Rifles and local police forces intercepted a major cache of explosives and weaponry in Northeast India. The seizures, occurring across multiple districts, included detonators, firearms, and grenades, signaling intensified efforts against illegal arms distribution in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:09 IST
Assam Rifles recover large cache of explosives in Mizoram's Champhai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal arms and explosives trading, security forces in Northeast India have seized a large cache of weaponry. The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police, acting on precise intelligence inputs, recovered 4,450 electric detonators after intercepting a suspicious vehicle at a checkpoint in Khankawn, Champhai.

The driver of the intercepted vehicle has been detained, with the explosives handed over to the Mizoram Police for further investigation. This operation follows a pattern of recent arms recoveries across the region, highlighting the escalating efforts to combat the illicit arms trade.

Earlier, a series of joint operations led by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police resulted in the confiscation of 35 weapons and ammunition from multiple districts, including Bishnupur and Churachandpur. These proactive operations reflect a coordinated push to dismantle networks facilitating arms smuggling and maintain regional security stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

