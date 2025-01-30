Massive Arms and Explosive Contraband Seized in Northeast India

In a significant crackdown on illegal arms and explosives trading, security forces in Northeast India have seized a large cache of weaponry. The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police, acting on precise intelligence inputs, recovered 4,450 electric detonators after intercepting a suspicious vehicle at a checkpoint in Khankawn, Champhai.

The driver of the intercepted vehicle has been detained, with the explosives handed over to the Mizoram Police for further investigation. This operation follows a pattern of recent arms recoveries across the region, highlighting the escalating efforts to combat the illicit arms trade.

Earlier, a series of joint operations led by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police resulted in the confiscation of 35 weapons and ammunition from multiple districts, including Bishnupur and Churachandpur. These proactive operations reflect a coordinated push to dismantle networks facilitating arms smuggling and maintain regional security stability.

