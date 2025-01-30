Left Menu

Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024: JPC Final Report Submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Amidst Absence of Opposition

The Joint Parliamentary Committee has submitted the final report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The bill, aimed at reforming management of Waqf properties, seeks to introduce transparency and accountability. Opposition members were absent during the report submission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:28 IST
JPC members submitting report to Lok Sabha Speaker (Photo Source: Lok Sabha Secretariat) . Image Credit: ANI
The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has officially submitted its final report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The report submission was notably marked by the absence of opposition members, though the committee had witnessed active participation from them during prior deliberations.

JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal praised the diligence and contributions of the committee members, who have engaged in extensive discussions and numerous meetings over the past months. Pal emphasized the bill's intention to benefit the poor and address longstanding mismanagement issues within Waqf properties.

Committee member and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey highlighted the unprecedented magnitude of the committee's work, noting that this legislative effort is unparalleled in JPC's history. BJP MP Tejashwi Surya stated that the amendments aim to bring much-needed transparency and accountability to the management of Waqf properties. The revised bill, cleared with amendments, is expected to be introduced in the upcoming Budget Session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

