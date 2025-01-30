India Honors Mahatma Gandhi on His 77th Death Anniversary

In a solemn observance, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary, known as Martyrs' Day, at Raj Bhavan's Durbar Hall by laying flowers at his portrait. The Governor extolled Gandhi's crucial influence in India's freedom struggle, emphasizing his unwavering adherence to non-violence, Satyagraha, and civil disobedience, remarking that Gandhi's values continue to inspire globally.

M Hari Jawaharlal, the Secretary to the Governor, along with other officials and staff members, participated in the ceremony. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the occasion by laying floral tributes at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, echoing sentiments on social media by urging the ideals of the 'Pujya Bapu' to guide India towards development. Additionally, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and various defense dignitaries paid their respects at this significant event.

Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, also offered floral respects at the Gandhi Memorial at Raj Ghat. Concurrently, the National Archives and National Gandhi Museum announced a special exhibition, 'Journey of the Mahatma: Through His Own Documents', inaugurated by Gandhi's granddaughter, which showcases an extensive array of photographs, documents, and personal artifacts, charting Gandhi's journey and influence in India's quest for independence.

