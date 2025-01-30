Left Menu

Shell's Profit Miss: A Perfect Storm of Low Margins and LNG Woes

Shell reports a decline in fourth-quarter profits, underperforming market expectations due to lower refining margins and challenges in LNG trading. The company announced a significant share buyback and a dividend increase. CEO Wael Sawan faces pressure to cut costs and focus on lucrative sectors like oil, gas, and biofuels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:00 IST
Shell's Profit Miss: A Perfect Storm of Low Margins and LNG Woes
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Shell)

Shell reported a notable decline in its fourth-quarter profits, missing analysts' expectations amid lower refining margins and issues in LNG trading. This comes as the energy giant announced a $3.5 billion share buyback and a 4% increase in dividend payouts.

The company's adjusted earnings reached $3.66 billion for the quarter ending December 31, a sharp drop from $7.31 billion a year prior, and below the $4.09 billion forecasted by analysts polled by Vara Research. The shortfall adds pressure on CEO Wael Sawan, as he seeks to optimize operations by cutting costs and concentrating on high-profit sectors such as oil, gas, and biofuels, moving away from renewable energy efforts.

Shares in Shell edged up slightly by 0.25%, as the firm also projected a decrease in capital expenditure for 2025 compared to the previous year. This projection will be further detailed at its upcoming capital markets day. The broader oil and gas industry witnessed a decrease in profits throughout 2024, attributed to energy price stabilization and weakening oil demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025