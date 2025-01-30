Shell's Profit Miss: A Perfect Storm of Low Margins and LNG Woes

Shell reported a notable decline in its fourth-quarter profits, missing analysts' expectations amid lower refining margins and issues in LNG trading. This comes as the energy giant announced a $3.5 billion share buyback and a 4% increase in dividend payouts.

The company's adjusted earnings reached $3.66 billion for the quarter ending December 31, a sharp drop from $7.31 billion a year prior, and below the $4.09 billion forecasted by analysts polled by Vara Research. The shortfall adds pressure on CEO Wael Sawan, as he seeks to optimize operations by cutting costs and concentrating on high-profit sectors such as oil, gas, and biofuels, moving away from renewable energy efforts.

Shares in Shell edged up slightly by 0.25%, as the firm also projected a decrease in capital expenditure for 2025 compared to the previous year. This projection will be further detailed at its upcoming capital markets day. The broader oil and gas industry witnessed a decrease in profits throughout 2024, attributed to energy price stabilization and weakening oil demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)