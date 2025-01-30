Left Menu

Global Markets Rally Amid Tech Earnings and Economic Uncertainty

Global shares experienced gains as investors assessed earnings from tech giants Microsoft and Meta. The Fed's decision to maintain interest rates saw the dollar remain steady, except against the yen amid Bank of Japan rate expectations. U.S. stock indexes dipped slightly, while Europe's STOXX 600 hit a record high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:14 IST
Global Markets Rally Amid Tech Earnings and Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global shares saw an uptick as investors evaluated earnings reports from tech behemoths like Microsoft and Meta amidst a turbulent week for technology stocks. The Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged kept the dollar steady against most other currencies, but the yen strengthened due to expectations surrounding the Bank of Japan's interest rate policy.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies, including potential new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, continue to loom over the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. While Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was non-committal about the potential economic impact of tariffs and other policy changes, experts noted that the associated risks were significant.

In the tech market, Microsoft outperformed quarterly revenue expectations, while Tesla's margins and Meta's forecasts failed to meet market anticipations, leading to a mixed response. On Wall Street, tech stocks were a considerable drag on the S&P 500, while the STOXX 600 set a new record high in Europe. Market participants are currently focused on upcoming rate decisions by the ECB and the Bank of Japan, with traders eyeing potential rate cuts and hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025