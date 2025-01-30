Left Menu

Jupiter International's Big Leap Into Solar Manufacturing

Jupiter International has partnered with the Odisha government to establish a solar cell and module manufacturing unit with a Rs 2,005 crore investment. The facility, developed by Jupiter Renewables, is set to produce 4.2 GW of solar cells and 3.6 GW of modules annually, supporting India's clean energy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jupiter International has entered into a pivotal agreement with the Odisha government to launch a major photovoltaic solar cell and module manufacturing facility in the region, marking an investment of Rs 2,005 crore.

This facility, facilitated through their subsidiary Jupiter Renewables, is designed to have substantial annual production capabilities, including 4.2 GW for solar cells and 3.6 GW for modules, according to the company's official announcement.

The signing of this memorandum of understanding (MoU) was a key highlight at the Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 held in Bhubaneswar. The move is crucial for enhancing India's clean energy transition as stated by Alok Garodia, Managing Director of Jupiter International.

(With inputs from agencies.)

