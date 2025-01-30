Jupiter International's Big Leap Into Solar Manufacturing

Jupiter International has entered into a pivotal agreement with the Odisha government to launch a major photovoltaic solar cell and module manufacturing facility in the region, marking an investment of Rs 2,005 crore.

This facility, facilitated through their subsidiary Jupiter Renewables, is designed to have substantial annual production capabilities, including 4.2 GW for solar cells and 3.6 GW for modules, according to the company's official announcement.

The signing of this memorandum of understanding (MoU) was a key highlight at the Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 held in Bhubaneswar. The move is crucial for enhancing India's clean energy transition as stated by Alok Garodia, Managing Director of Jupiter International.

(With inputs from agencies.)