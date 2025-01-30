Thai Workers in Israel: Unseen Heroes of Conflict Zones

On Thursday, five Thai nationals were freed after being held hostage by Hamas since the group's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. They were part of a group of 31 Thais taken during the assault, with 23 already released. Two of the captives have been confirmed dead, while the status of one remains unknown. To date, 46 Thais have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict, as reported by Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Thailand supplies a substantial workforce to Israel, particularly in the agricultural sector. With Palestinian worker influx declining post-1987-93 Intifada, Israel turned to Thai workers for farm labor. Despite better wages compared to Thailand, these workers often endure substandard living and working conditions. Human Rights Watch has criticized the exploitation, highlighting underpayment and poor accommodation standards.

Before the Hamas attack, approximately 30,000 Thai workers were in Israel, primarily on farms. After the conflict began, 7,000 workers returned to Thailand. Yet, the promise of higher earnings continued to lure many back to Israel, where work visas and bonuses are now being offered to tackle the labor shortage. This situation sees Thailand maintaining a high number of laborers in Israel, bolstered by a labor ministry decision allowing nearly 4,000 workers to seek opportunities there in 2024.

