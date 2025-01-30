Controversy and Concern: Mahakumbh Stampede Sparks Debate

Tension continues to escalate following the deadly stampede at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri, has accused opposition parties of using the incident for political gain, alleging they are anti-Sanatan Dharma. He emphasized the need for a peaceful Mahakumbh and refraining from blame.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh confirmed that all injured individuals are receiving proper treatment, with arrangements in place for their attendants. He mentioned that while no one is critically injured, some have fractures requiring recovery time up to three weeks. Families of those affected have been duly informed.

In response to the tragedy, UP DGP Prashant Kumar announced a judicial inquiry commission to investigate. He assured that the state government is focused on improving conditions for upcoming events like Basant Panchami's 'Amrit Snan'. With at least 30 fatalities and 60 injuries reported, the Uttar Pradesh government has pledged Rs 25 lakh in financial aid to families of the deceased.

