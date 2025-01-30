Left Menu

Controversy and Concern: Mahakumbh Stampede Sparks Debate

The Mahakumbh stampede in Prayagraj has stirred political controversy, with opposition parties criticized for allegedly being anti-Sanatan Dharma. The UP government responds with a judicial commission inquiry and assures quality medical care for the injured. Financial aid has been pledged to the families of the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:10 IST
Controversy and Concern: Mahakumbh Stampede Sparks Debate
President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tension continues to escalate following the deadly stampede at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri, has accused opposition parties of using the incident for political gain, alleging they are anti-Sanatan Dharma. He emphasized the need for a peaceful Mahakumbh and refraining from blame.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh confirmed that all injured individuals are receiving proper treatment, with arrangements in place for their attendants. He mentioned that while no one is critically injured, some have fractures requiring recovery time up to three weeks. Families of those affected have been duly informed.

In response to the tragedy, UP DGP Prashant Kumar announced a judicial inquiry commission to investigate. He assured that the state government is focused on improving conditions for upcoming events like Basant Panchami's 'Amrit Snan'. With at least 30 fatalities and 60 injuries reported, the Uttar Pradesh government has pledged Rs 25 lakh in financial aid to families of the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025