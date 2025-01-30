Controversy and Concern: Mahakumbh Stampede Sparks Debate
The Mahakumbh stampede in Prayagraj has stirred political controversy, with opposition parties criticized for allegedly being anti-Sanatan Dharma. The UP government responds with a judicial commission inquiry and assures quality medical care for the injured. Financial aid has been pledged to the families of the deceased.
- Country:
- India
Tension continues to escalate following the deadly stampede at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri, has accused opposition parties of using the incident for political gain, alleging they are anti-Sanatan Dharma. He emphasized the need for a peaceful Mahakumbh and refraining from blame.
Meanwhile, UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh confirmed that all injured individuals are receiving proper treatment, with arrangements in place for their attendants. He mentioned that while no one is critically injured, some have fractures requiring recovery time up to three weeks. Families of those affected have been duly informed.
In response to the tragedy, UP DGP Prashant Kumar announced a judicial inquiry commission to investigate. He assured that the state government is focused on improving conditions for upcoming events like Basant Panchami's 'Amrit Snan'. With at least 30 fatalities and 60 injuries reported, the Uttar Pradesh government has pledged Rs 25 lakh in financial aid to families of the deceased.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Leaders Celebrate Mayawati's Birthday
Uttar Pradesh Inaugurates Landmark Bone Marrow Facility for Children
Uttar Pradesh's 'Food Safety on Wheels' Initiative at Maha Kumbh
Warm Embrace: Uttar Pradesh Cares for Its Needy
Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks Continue in Uttar Pradesh Villages