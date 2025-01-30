India Remembers Mahatma Gandhi: Nationwide Tributes on Martyrs' Day

On Thursday, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, widely revered as the Father of the Nation, saw Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lead tributes by observing a two-minute silence in the capital at Uttarakhand Sadan, New Delhi.

Parallel commemorative observances unfolded at the Secretariat in Dehradun, with Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and other officials joining forces in a collective silence, honoring those who sacrificed their lives in India's quest for freedom. This somber remembrance took place at 11:00 AM across all districts, showing unified respect for the martyrs.

Nationally, Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary resonated deeply. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, paid their respects at Raj Ghat in Delhi. A solemn tribute marked the occasion with a call to uphold Gandhi's ideals and acknowledge the sacrifices made for India's independence.

Congress leaders, including President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha leader Rahul Gandhi, offered floral tributes at the Gandhi Memorial. January 30, commemorated as Martyrs' Day, celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's lasting impact and honors those who gave their lives for the nation.

In a tribute to Gandhi's legacy, the National Archives of India announced a special exhibition titled 'Journey of the Mahatma: Through His Own Documents,' marking a unified national observance in honor of Mahatma Gandhi's contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)