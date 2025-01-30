Left Menu

India Remembers Mahatma Gandhi: Nationwide Tributes on Martyrs' Day

On the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, leaders across India paid tribute to the martyrs of the freedom struggle. Observances included a moment of silence nationwide and floral tributes at Raj Ghat. The National Archives announced a special exhibition highlighting Gandhi's life and ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:11 IST
India Remembers Mahatma Gandhi: Nationwide Tributes on Martyrs' Day
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, widely revered as the Father of the Nation, saw Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lead tributes by observing a two-minute silence in the capital at Uttarakhand Sadan, New Delhi.

Parallel commemorative observances unfolded at the Secretariat in Dehradun, with Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and other officials joining forces in a collective silence, honoring those who sacrificed their lives in India's quest for freedom. This somber remembrance took place at 11:00 AM across all districts, showing unified respect for the martyrs.

Nationally, Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary resonated deeply. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, paid their respects at Raj Ghat in Delhi. A solemn tribute marked the occasion with a call to uphold Gandhi's ideals and acknowledge the sacrifices made for India's independence.

Congress leaders, including President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha leader Rahul Gandhi, offered floral tributes at the Gandhi Memorial. January 30, commemorated as Martyrs' Day, celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's lasting impact and honors those who gave their lives for the nation.

In a tribute to Gandhi's legacy, the National Archives of India announced a special exhibition titled 'Journey of the Mahatma: Through His Own Documents,' marking a unified national observance in honor of Mahatma Gandhi's contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025