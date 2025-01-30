Rushing Against Tariffs: How Businesses are Bracing for Trump's Trade Threats

In response to President Trump's broad threats of tariffs, businesses across various sectors, including automakers and retailers, are rushing to import goods into the U.S. before potential costs are imposed. Despite initial hesitations, companies have accelerated shipments, affecting trade patterns.

Germany's Lanxess reported better-than-expected profits due to advance buying by U.S. customers. Italian producers boosted shipments of premium foods like Parmigiano Reggiano, while industries adapted their strategies, with some automakers considering relocating production.

Overall, the import of goods surged, leading to stockpiling and bottlenecks but also igniting debates about the sustainability of such strategies. The situation remains fluid, with numerous sectors bracing for the impact of potential tariffs on critical trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)