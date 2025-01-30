Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Claims Lives

In a tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad offered condolences and stressed collaboration between the state government and opposition to prevent future incidents. The stampede claimed 30 lives, with several attendees injured. An investigation into the incident has been ordered.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has left the community in mourning. Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad expressed his condolences to the victims and their families, emphasizing the need for collaborative measures between the state government and opposition to avert such tragedies in the future. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Nishad underscored the gravity of the situation, stating, "This is a tragic incident. We are sad about what happened... CM has ordered a probe into this... Opposition will make their statements but UP is a big state and people from other states are also coming (for the event)... Both the state government and the opposition together need to work to ensure such incidents don't repeat."

The Deputy Inspector General of Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, confirmed that 30 people succumbed to the stampede, which occurred during this revered event attended by devotees from various states. Among the deceased, four hailed from Karnataka, one from Assam, and another from Gujarat. Thirty-six individuals are currently receiving medical treatment. The Maha Kumbh Mela, hosted every 12 years, draws pilgrims who believe that a holy dip at the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati can absolve sins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

