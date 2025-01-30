NLCIL's Green Ventures Propel Its Renewable Energy Journey
Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy praised NLC India Ltd for its renewable energy projects across India and encouraged further diversification. He commended the company's initiatives in Rajasthan, Assam, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, as well as its 2,400 MW thermal power project at Talabira.
Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy examined the advancement of NLC India Ltd's projects in Chennai, emphasizing the company's expansion into renewable energy.
Reddy, joined by coal ministry officials, acknowledged NLCIL's efforts in enhancing renewable energy capabilities in Rajasthan, Assam, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Highlighting the company's diversification into large-scale renewable energy ventures, Reddy also urged the public sector unit to expand tourism opportunities, while lauding its 2,400 MW thermal power project at Talabira.
