Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Cement Factory Roof Collapses in Panna, Madhya Pradesh

A roof collapse at a cement factory in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district led to four fatalities and 15 injuries. Authorities have initiated a rescue operation and financial assistance for victims' families. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:14 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Cement Factory Roof Collapses in Panna, Madhya Pradesh
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating accident, four individuals perished, and 15 others were injured when the under-construction roof of a cement factory collapsed in Panna district, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday morning. The incident, which occurred around 10 a.m. at the Simaria police station's jurisdiction, prompted an immediate police response to begin rescue efforts.

Victims of the tragic incident have been identified as Ansar Alam, Masood, Musafir, all from Purnia, Bihar, and Rohit Khare from Simaria, Panna. The factory management has pledged financial support, offering Rs 18 lakh each to the bereaved families and Rs 1 lakh to the injured. Additionally, they assured medical treatment and full salaries for workers during their recovery period.

The initial investigation points to a collapse of the shuttering on the under-construction seventh floor as the cause. Authorities have formed a probe team to delve deeper into the incident. Bharatiya Janata Party's state President V D Sharma called for an immediate and thorough inquiry, emphasizing the need for accountability and compensatory measures for victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025