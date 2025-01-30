Tragedy Strikes as Cement Factory Roof Collapses in Panna, Madhya Pradesh

In a devastating accident, four individuals perished, and 15 others were injured when the under-construction roof of a cement factory collapsed in Panna district, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday morning. The incident, which occurred around 10 a.m. at the Simaria police station's jurisdiction, prompted an immediate police response to begin rescue efforts.

Victims of the tragic incident have been identified as Ansar Alam, Masood, Musafir, all from Purnia, Bihar, and Rohit Khare from Simaria, Panna. The factory management has pledged financial support, offering Rs 18 lakh each to the bereaved families and Rs 1 lakh to the injured. Additionally, they assured medical treatment and full salaries for workers during their recovery period.

The initial investigation points to a collapse of the shuttering on the under-construction seventh floor as the cause. Authorities have formed a probe team to delve deeper into the incident. Bharatiya Janata Party's state President V D Sharma called for an immediate and thorough inquiry, emphasizing the need for accountability and compensatory measures for victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)