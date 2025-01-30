Yogi Government Ensures Equal Access for Pilgrims at Maha Kumbh

In a bid to ensure equality and smooth experiences for pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has barred VIP protocols during key bathing festivals, including 'Amrit Snan', Vasant Panchami, Magh Purnima, and Mahashivratri.

A press release from the UP government revealed that delegations of VIPs and VVIPs during these religious gatherings will not receive special privileges, aligning with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision.

This policy aims to eliminate inconveniences such as route changes or delays caused by VIP movements, delivering an unhindered experience to the pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)