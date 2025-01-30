Yogi Government Ensures Equal Access for Pilgrims at Maha Kumbh
The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has banned VIP protocols during Maha Kumbh's key bathing days to ensure equal access for all pilgrims. This decision aims to prevent disruptions caused by VIP visits, allowing devotees to partake in the events smoothly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:00 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bid to ensure equality and smooth experiences for pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has barred VIP protocols during key bathing festivals, including 'Amrit Snan', Vasant Panchami, Magh Purnima, and Mahashivratri.
A press release from the UP government revealed that delegations of VIPs and VVIPs during these religious gatherings will not receive special privileges, aligning with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision.
This policy aims to eliminate inconveniences such as route changes or delays caused by VIP movements, delivering an unhindered experience to the pilgrims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Devout Pilgrims Swarm Maha Kumbh for Sacred Dip
Uttar Pradesh Leaders Celebrate Mayawati's Birthday
Global Delegation Embarks on Spiritual Journey at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam
Uttar Pradesh Inaugurates Landmark Bone Marrow Facility for Children
Cross-Border Devotion: Indian Hindu Pilgrims Celebrate in Pakistan