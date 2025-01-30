Modi's Decade: A Turning Point in India's Historical Tapestry

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade in power, marking it as a transformative period in India's history. Speaking at a book launch, Shah emphasized India's economic progress, social reforms, and political growth, urging recognition even from critics of Modi's impactful governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:07 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade-long rule as a pivotal moment in Indian history, during the launch of the book 'Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade'. According to Shah, Modi's leadership symbolizes the transition from one era to another.

Shah confidently asserted that Modi's ten years in power will be etched in golden letters in India's historical record, a statement meant to underscore the government's achievements as the country gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He claimed Modi's transformative governance would gain acknowledgment from even the harshest detractors.

Highlighting India's substantial progress, Shah pointed to economic growth, social reforms, and successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as key achievements under Modi's leadership. He stressed that the Modi government elevated India from the world's 11th-largest economy in 2014 to the fifth-largest, reshaping its political, economic, and social landscapes.

Shah argued that India's historical timeline should be redefined to include a distinct 'Modi era', suggesting that this period is as significant as other milestones in India's past. The event saw attendance from prominent political figures, scholars, and intellectuals, offering a platform to reflect on the initiatives that have sculpted India's path over the last decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

