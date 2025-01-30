Left Menu

A Decade of Transformation: Modi's Impact on Indian History

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ten-year tenure as a transformative period in India's history. Shah highlighted significant achievements in economic progress and social reforms, asserting Modi's era will be recognized by critics and noted in history as a pivotal chapter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:08 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ten years in power, describing the period as a turning point in Indian history that signals the conclusion of one era and the beginning of another.

Speaking at the launch of the book 'Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade', Shah asserted that the transformative changes initiated by Modi's leadership would earn recognition even from the fiercest critics. He emphasized the significance of the Modi government's achievements, particularly in economic growth, social reforms, and handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shah highlighted that under Modi, India ascended to become the fifth-largest global economy. He remarked that when India's history is penned, the Modi era will need to be acknowledged in 'golden letters'. The event, attended by political leaders and intellectuals, sparked discussion on India's trajectory over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

