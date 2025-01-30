A Decade of Transformation: Modi's Impact on Indian History

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ten years in power, describing the period as a turning point in Indian history that signals the conclusion of one era and the beginning of another.

Speaking at the launch of the book 'Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade', Shah asserted that the transformative changes initiated by Modi's leadership would earn recognition even from the fiercest critics. He emphasized the significance of the Modi government's achievements, particularly in economic growth, social reforms, and handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shah highlighted that under Modi, India ascended to become the fifth-largest global economy. He remarked that when India's history is penned, the Modi era will need to be acknowledged in 'golden letters'. The event, attended by political leaders and intellectuals, sparked discussion on India's trajectory over the past decade.

