Fadnavis Slams Kejriwal Over Yamuna Pledge

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing critique of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a campaign rally for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections on Thursday. Fadnavis accused Kejriwal of failing to deliver on his promise to clean the Yamuna river, highlighting his commitment to incentivize votes through environmental pledges.

Addressing supporters in Balbir Nagar, Fadnavis taunted Kejriwal, urging him to take a dip with his cabinet in the now dirtier river as he bids goodbye to Delhi. As he campaigned for BJP candidate Praveen Nimesh in the Gokal Pur constituency, Fadnavis expressed confidence in a BJP victory, crediting the anticipated change to the women of Delhi.

The BJP leader further criticized Kejriwal for allegedly betraying social activist Anna Hazare and prioritizing his political ascent. Fadnavis argued that Delhi residents were disillusioned after Kejriwal's decade-long leadership, accusing the AAP leader of embodying dishonesty. He quipped that Kejriwal's leadership in a corruption competition at the Olympics would secure them all gold medals.

As the Delhi assembly election day nears, the political landscape remains charged, with allegations exchanged among AAP, BJP, and Congress. Delhi voters are set to decide in a single-phase election on February 5, with votes counted on February 8. AAP, victorious in the last assembly race, faces a tougher challenge as BJP seeks to leverage past governance failures, while Congress aims to reclaim its lost ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)