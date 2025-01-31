Karnataka Readies for Major Legal Probe as ED Targets Key Figures
Karnataka Lokayukta and Enforcement Directorate ramped up investigations in separate corruption cases, targeting public officials and significant state politicians. Raids in several districts revealed alleged illicit wealth, while ED's crackdown in the MUDA scam has implicated Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, seizing properties worth ₹300 crore.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Lokayukta orchestrated a series of raids across Bengaluru, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Raichur, and Bagalkote. Spearheaded by Belagavi Lokayuktha SP Hanamantharay, these operations targeted locations in Anigol, Harugeri, and Bellad Bagewadi in Belagavi district.
Among those under scrutiny are Sachin Manded, Sub-Registrar of Belagavi North Zone, and Sanjay Durgannavar, a Veterinary Doctor from Raibag Taluk. Both are accused of amassing wealth beyond their incomes. Investigations are ongoing as officials scrutinize documents to unveil possible corruption.
In a separate legal saga, the Enforcement Directorate intensified its pursuit in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, directly impacting Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. The ED has seized properties valued at ₹300 crore linked to this case. These actions arise from a Lokayuktha Police FIR, urging scrutiny under stringent anti-corruption laws.
The Bangalore Zonal Office of ED executed the attachments under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Political ramifications intensify as allegations of malfeasance in property allotments loom over Siddaramaiah, with claims of undue political leverage benefiting his wife Parvathi through substantial real estate allocations in Mysuru.
(With inputs from agencies.)
