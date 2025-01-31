India's Strategic Leap into Critical Minerals: National Mission Gains Approval

The Indian government has greenlit the Rs 16,300-crore National Critical Mineral Mission, a move seen as vital to bolstering the nation's energy security amid global instability. The initiative aims at achieving self-reliance by focusing on the exploration, processing, and recovery of critical minerals essential for clean energy technologies.

The mission, lauded for its comprehensive approach covering the entire value chain, aligns with India's goal of becoming 'Aatmanirbhar.' By securing critical minerals like lithium and zircon, it seeks to meet national security and energy transition requirements while advancing the country's sustainability objectives.

Public and private sectors are expected to form technological collaborations under this mission, contributing to India's net-zero commitments and economic growth. The National Critical Mineral Mission aims to establish resilient supply chains and reduce import dependency by encouraging domestic and international mineral exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)