India's Strategic Leap into Critical Minerals: National Mission Gains Approval

India's government has approved the National Critical Mineral Mission, allocating Rs 16,300 crore to secure energy resources. This initiative seeks to establish self-reliance and reduce critical mineral import dependency. The mission will bolster key sectors like renewable energy and technology by enhancing exploration, processing, and recovery of essential minerals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has greenlit the Rs 16,300-crore National Critical Mineral Mission, a move seen as vital to bolstering the nation's energy security amid global instability. The initiative aims at achieving self-reliance by focusing on the exploration, processing, and recovery of critical minerals essential for clean energy technologies.

The mission, lauded for its comprehensive approach covering the entire value chain, aligns with India's goal of becoming 'Aatmanirbhar.' By securing critical minerals like lithium and zircon, it seeks to meet national security and energy transition requirements while advancing the country's sustainability objectives.

Public and private sectors are expected to form technological collaborations under this mission, contributing to India's net-zero commitments and economic growth. The National Critical Mineral Mission aims to establish resilient supply chains and reduce import dependency by encouraging domestic and international mineral exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

