Paving the Path to Agricultural Self-Reliance: President Murmu's Vision

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the government's efforts for modernizing the agriculture sector and achieving self-reliance. Highlighting record foodgrain production and substantial financial support for farmers, she detailed initiatives promoting infrastructure, climate-resilient seeds, and aquaculture, with increased MSP and an expanded agri-infrastructure fund aiding rural employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:26 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ DDNews) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu announced significant strides towards agricultural modernization and self-reliance during her address to the joint sitting of Parliament. With India achieving a record 322 million tonnes in foodgrain production for 2023-24, Murmu emphasized the government's commitment to boosting farmers' income.

The President highlighted considerable financial support, including Rs 41,000 crore distributed under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, and the approval of Tribuvan Sahakai University to enhance cooperative prosperity. Key initiatives like the National Mission on Oilseeds seek to increase production and independence in edible oils.

Expansions in the agri-infrastructure fund aim to strengthen farm infrastructure, providing rural employment. Enhanced MSP for various crops and 109 new climate-resilient seed varieties are part of recent advancements. The promotion of aquaculture and Mission Mausam's Rs 2,000-crore allocation further demonstrate efforts to support farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

