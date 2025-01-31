BJP's Chugh Critiques Kejriwal: Poll Tensions Surge Ahead of Delhi Elections

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh launched a fierce critique of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of perennially lying and undermining national institutions. Chugh's comments, made in a conversation with ANI, added fuel to the escalating political tensions leading up to the Delhi elections in 2025.

Chugh specifically criticized Kejriwal's alleged failure in addressing air pollution and water contamination in Delhi, claiming, "Kejriwal, who is responsible for the pollution of Delhi's air and Yamuna, has reduced the city to an environmental crisis." He further warned that voters would express their dissatisfaction in the upcoming elections.

Chugh also spoke of AAP's anticipated defeat, citing Kejriwal's predictable reactions by "blaming EVMs" and failing to address public grievances, reflecting his leadership flaws. In response, AAP representatives, including MP Sanjay Singh, met with the Election Commission to discuss allegations regarding the Delhi water supply issue involving the Haryana government.

The ECI, after issuing a notice to Kejriwal, agreed to thoroughly examine the submitted evidence regarding claims that Haryana allegedly "poisoned" Delhi's water. Kejriwal later acknowledged improvements in water quality, reducing the ammonia levels significantly.

As the Delhi assembly elections approach, with voting set for February 5, the political battle between AAP, BJP, and Congress intensifies. The competition remains fierce, particularly after AAP's dominant victory in the 2020 elections by securing 62 seats, leaving BJP with a mere eight.

(With inputs from agencies.)