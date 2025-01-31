Left Menu

Court Awaits Verdict on Sajjan Kumar's Involvement in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

The Rouse Avenue court has postponed its ruling on former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar's involvement in the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots until February 7. Special judge Kaveri Baweja sought additional arguments from the prosecution regarding the killings of Jaswant and Tarundeep Singh in the Saraswati Vihar. The case scrutinizes evidence delayed by 16 years.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court, tasked with evaluating charges against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in connection with the brutal 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has reserved its decision until February 7. This delay follows additional presentations made by Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat, focused on the tragic deaths of a father and son in the Saraswati Vihar neighborhood on November 1, 1984.

While prosecutor Rawat made a case for the detailed material compiled during further investigations, defense attorney Anil Sharma countered by stressing the belated appearance of Kumar's name in witness statements. He argued that international law does not hold sway in this instance, drawing attention to the 16-year delay in accusing Kumar.

Anil Sharma also noted that cases against Kumar had previously undergone scrutiny, citing pending appeals in the Supreme Court. Simultaneously, senior advocate HS Phoolka, representing riot victims, argued that earlier police investigations were manipulated to protect the guilty. He emphasized the broader context, describing the riots as an attack on humanity and an instance of targeted genocide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

