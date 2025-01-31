Drone Strikes Ignite Volgograd Refinery
Ukraine's military confirmed its drones targeted a major oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd region, resulting in explosions and a massive fire. The military emphasized its strategy to disrupt Russia's strategic infrastructure to weaken Moscow's military capabilities in the ongoing conflict.
- Ukraine
Ukraine's military announced on Friday that its drones had successfully targeted a significant oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd region, triggering several explosions and a subsequent fire.
The military's statement highlighted its ongoing efforts to undermine Russia's strategic infrastructure, with the aim of diminishing Moscow's military strength and its capability to wage war in Ukraine.
This latest operation underscores Ukraine's strategic pivot towards crippling Russia's vital assets, thereby influencing the broader dynamics of the conflict.
