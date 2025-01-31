Moldova's Gas Lifeline to Transdniestria: A Temporary Respite

Moldova is set to deliver 3 million cubic metres of gas to its separatist enclave, Transdniestria, marking the first fuel supply since late December. This logistical move follows a halt in gas transit through Ukraine, revealing the region's pressing fuel shortage. Official announcements confirm the gas will be provided as a debt, repayable by March 2025.

The delivery arrives amid a crucial energy crisis in Transdniestria, where thousands have experienced gas shortages since January 1 after Russia's Gazprom cut off supplies over disputed debts. Moscow attributes the suspension to pro-Western policies from Moldova and Ukraine, which have denied a renewed transit agreement, tying it to Russia's ongoing conflict funding.

This 3 mcm supply precedes a larger, EU-backed initiative where 30 million euros have been allocated to secure heat and electricity for both Transdniestria and Moldova. While short-term relief is anticipated, long-term gas supply for the contentious region remains uncertain post-February 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)