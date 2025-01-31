Modi Blasts AAP's Corruption, Calls for BJP's 'Double-Engine' Governance in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, accusing them of turning Delhi into a "political ATM" for their own interests. Speaking at an election rally in Dwarka, Modi emphasized the need for a "double-engine" government in the capital, promoting the advantages of a BJP administration both at the state and central levels.

Modi highlighted the growing frustration among Delhi's residents with AAP, accusing the party of spreading falsehoods and blaming neighboring Haryana for pollution issues in the capital. He criticized the AAP government for failing to address infrastructure development and withholding vital reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Referring to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Modi questioned AAP's commitment to housing and development for the poor, suggesting that BJP would prioritize homes for Delhi's underprivileged. He urged voters to choose BJP for effective governance and to combat the alleged corruption of AAP, ahead of the upcoming elections on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)