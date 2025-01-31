Left Menu

Canada's Economic Downturn: November Slump and Future Prospects

Canada's economy contracted by 0.2% in November due to work stoppages affecting transportation and ports. Despite initial concerns, December shows promise of a rebound with a preliminary 0.2% growth estimate. Interest rates and tariffs could further influence economic forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:25 IST
Canada's Economic Downturn: November Slump and Future Prospects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's economy revealed unexpected contraction in November, primarily due to stoppages in transportation and ports, according to Statistics Canada.

The gross domestic product fell by 0.2%, a sharper decline than analysts predicted. Industries like mining, quarrying, oil sands, and especially transportation, experienced significant slowdowns.

Looking ahead, Canada's GDP is anticipated to bounce back by 0.2% in December with boosts in retail, manufacturing, and construction. Projections for 2025 have been adjusted down partly due to potential tariff impacts from the U.S. and a decrease in population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025