Balancing Act: India's Budget 2025-26

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman finalized preparations for the Modi government's first full budget in its third term, aiming to balance tax relief for the middle class with economic growth strategies.

Scheduled for February 1, this will mark Sitharaman's eighth consecutive budget presentation, focusing on boosting economic growth while alleviating the financial burden on the middle class.

As current GDP growth is projected at a four-year low of 6.4%, the Economic Survey indicates a need for reforms to achieve the desired near 8% growth to turn India into a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)