Left Menu

Balancing Act: India's Budget 2025-26

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the eighth consecutive national budget. It aims to address middle-class aspirations with tax cuts and bolster economic growth amid high prices and stagnant wages. The expected GDP growth rate is 6.3-6.8%, necessitating urgent reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:35 IST
Balancing Act: India's Budget 2025-26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman finalized preparations for the Modi government's first full budget in its third term, aiming to balance tax relief for the middle class with economic growth strategies.

Scheduled for February 1, this will mark Sitharaman's eighth consecutive budget presentation, focusing on boosting economic growth while alleviating the financial burden on the middle class.

As current GDP growth is projected at a four-year low of 6.4%, the Economic Survey indicates a need for reforms to achieve the desired near 8% growth to turn India into a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025