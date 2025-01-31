Left Menu

CM Yogi Adityanath Surveys Ayodhya Amidst Deity Devotee Influx

Amidst a surge in devotees drawn by the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial tour of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple site in Ayodhya. Efforts to accommodate pilgrims include appealing for staggered visits and providing free accommodations at the 'Green Basera'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:00 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath Surveys Ayodhya Amidst Deity Devotee Influx
UP CM Yogi Adityanath conducts aerial survey of Ram temple premises in Ayodhya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya as the city faces an influx of devotees. The surge, attributed to the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, has prompted devotees to visit Ayodhya post their holy dip.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, urged locals to delay their visits, easing the influx for distant travelers. Additionally, authorities have established night shelters like 'Green Basera' offering free accommodation, thus bolstering comfort and security for the visiting pilgrims.

Devotees have expressed appreciation for the facilities, lauding the organized systems in place. A traveler shared his positive experience at Green Basera, emphasizing the provision of free accommodations and efficient services like respectful and informative police personnel, ensuring an environment that's respectful, safe, and clean. Many believe that replicating such a model at other religious sites would serve the public well, particularly benefiting the underprivileged sectors of society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025