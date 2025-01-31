CM Yogi Adityanath Surveys Ayodhya Amidst Deity Devotee Influx

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya as the city faces an influx of devotees. The surge, attributed to the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, has prompted devotees to visit Ayodhya post their holy dip.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, urged locals to delay their visits, easing the influx for distant travelers. Additionally, authorities have established night shelters like 'Green Basera' offering free accommodation, thus bolstering comfort and security for the visiting pilgrims.

Devotees have expressed appreciation for the facilities, lauding the organized systems in place. A traveler shared his positive experience at Green Basera, emphasizing the provision of free accommodations and efficient services like respectful and informative police personnel, ensuring an environment that's respectful, safe, and clean. Many believe that replicating such a model at other religious sites would serve the public well, particularly benefiting the underprivileged sectors of society.

