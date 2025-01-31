Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Addresses Urban Challenges Amid Rapid Migration in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar discusses the mounting urban planning challenges posed by rapid migration and city infrastructure strain. Highlighting potential population growth and water crises in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, he underscores the need for sustainable development and stricter regulatory measures to manage urban and environmental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:48 IST
Ajit Pawar Addresses Urban Challenges Amid Rapid Migration in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has raised concerns over the significant challenges facing town planning due to the rapid urbanization and migration strains on city infrastructures. During an award ceremony hosted by the Urban Development and Planning Department, Pawar noted the influx of people from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as well as Bangladeshi immigrants moving to Maharashtra's cities.

Pawar projected that Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad could see their combined population hit two crores by 2054, further exacerbating urban challenges. "Traffic congestion has worsened, necessitating immediate action," he said, questioning the feasibility of meeting water demands for such populations. To resolve the looming water crisis, Pawar suggested redirecting dam water utilized by Tata Power in Mulshi to urban areas, adding that the government might have to petition the courts to secure water for public use.

He emphasized the need for urban planning that extends beyond infrastructure to consider social, economic, and environmental aspects. Addressing the impact of migration, Pawar voiced concerns about the rise of slums, suggesting that rural inadequacies drive urban overcrowding. Pawar stressed the importance of slum rehabilitation while acknowledging further migration spurred by these initiatives, including the influx of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals.

Highlighting climate change as a mounting threat, Pawar advocated for stricter regulations to safeguard ecological balance, while reassuring stability within Maharashtra's current government, stating its intent to complete a five-year term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025