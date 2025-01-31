Ajit Pawar Addresses Urban Challenges Amid Rapid Migration in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has raised concerns over the significant challenges facing town planning due to the rapid urbanization and migration strains on city infrastructures. During an award ceremony hosted by the Urban Development and Planning Department, Pawar noted the influx of people from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as well as Bangladeshi immigrants moving to Maharashtra's cities.

Pawar projected that Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad could see their combined population hit two crores by 2054, further exacerbating urban challenges. "Traffic congestion has worsened, necessitating immediate action," he said, questioning the feasibility of meeting water demands for such populations. To resolve the looming water crisis, Pawar suggested redirecting dam water utilized by Tata Power in Mulshi to urban areas, adding that the government might have to petition the courts to secure water for public use.

He emphasized the need for urban planning that extends beyond infrastructure to consider social, economic, and environmental aspects. Addressing the impact of migration, Pawar voiced concerns about the rise of slums, suggesting that rural inadequacies drive urban overcrowding. Pawar stressed the importance of slum rehabilitation while acknowledging further migration spurred by these initiatives, including the influx of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals.

Highlighting climate change as a mounting threat, Pawar advocated for stricter regulations to safeguard ecological balance, while reassuring stability within Maharashtra's current government, stating its intent to complete a five-year term.

(With inputs from agencies.)